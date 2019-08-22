PCM Inc. (PCMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Both PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM Inc. 32 0.20 N/A 1.97 17.70 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 26 0.24 N/A 1.05 22.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PCM Inc. and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than PCM Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. PCM Inc. is currently more affordable than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3% BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0.00% -64.4% 3.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PCM Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. PCM Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PCM Inc. and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 30.82% and its average target price is $29.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.4% of PCM Inc. shares and 0% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of PCM Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79% BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. -1.38% -10.01% -16.01% -11.99% -4.81% 6.32%

For the past year PCM Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

Summary

PCM Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.