PCM Inc. (PCMI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Both PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Retail Other industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM Inc. 30 0.20 N/A 1.97 14.84 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 172 0.00 N/A 3.88 45.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PCM Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PCM Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. PCM Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Alibaba Group Holding Limited, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3% Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 16.9% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.1 shows that PCM Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s beta is 2.26 which is 126.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PCM Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PCM Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PCM Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 10 3.00

Meanwhile, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average price target is $224.6, while its potential upside is 25.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.4% of PCM Inc. shares and 42.4% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares. About 0.6% of PCM Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Alibaba Group Holding Limited has 48.49% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCM Inc. -2.11% -12.97% -6.71% 48.52% 143.33% 65.81% Alibaba Group Holding Limited -1.11% -2.99% 4.84% 22.61% -10.59% 29.57%

For the past year PCM Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats PCM Inc.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.