PCM Inc. (PCMI) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) Comparison side by side

PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM Inc. 32 0.20 N/A 1.97 17.70 TravelCenters of America LLC 19 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00

Demonstrates PCM Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PCM Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3% TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

PCM Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TravelCenters of America LLC’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PCM Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, TravelCenters of America LLC has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. PCM Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.4% of PCM Inc. shares and 36.2% of TravelCenters of America LLC shares. Insiders held 2.6% of PCM Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of TravelCenters of America LLC’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79% TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24%

For the past year PCM Inc. has 97.79% stronger performance while TravelCenters of America LLC has -8.24% weaker performance.

Summary

PCM Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors TravelCenters of America LLC.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.