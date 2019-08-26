PCM Inc. (PCMI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of PCM Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand PCM Inc. has 2.6% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has PCM Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.50% 3.30% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares PCM Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PCM Inc. N/A 32 17.70 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

PCM Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio PCM Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for PCM Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.27 3.36 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 52.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PCM Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year PCM Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PCM Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9. Competitively, PCM Inc.’s rivals have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. PCM Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PCM Inc.

Risk and Volatility

PCM Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PCM Inc.’s rivals are 33.39% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Dividends

PCM Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PCM Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.