PCM Inc. (PCMI) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) Comparison side by side

Both PCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) and Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM Inc. 32 0.20 N/A 1.97 17.70 Farfetch Limited 22 4.07 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates PCM Inc. and Farfetch Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PCM Inc. and Farfetch Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 3.3% Farfetch Limited 0.00% -22.7% -18%

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PCM Inc. Its rival Farfetch Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.2 respectively. Farfetch Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PCM Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for PCM Inc. and Farfetch Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Farfetch Limited 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Farfetch Limited’s potential upside is 204.70% and its average target price is $29.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.4% of PCM Inc. shares and 75.9% of Farfetch Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of PCM Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PCM Inc. 0% -0.37% 25.69% 63.06% 65.46% 97.79% Farfetch Limited -8.34% -0.74% -18.95% 2.24% 0% 13.5%

For the past year PCM Inc. was more bullish than Farfetch Limited.

Summary

PCM Inc. beats Farfetch Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

PCM, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Public Sector, and Canada. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, networks, printers, and related accessories and devices. The company also provides software asset management, and hardware sales and services, as well as software value-added reseller services, managed services, cloud-based services, consulting, and IT management and related services. PCM, Inc. markets its products, services, and solutions to individual; commercial businesses; state, local, and federal governments; and educational institutions through its sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and data centers. The company was formerly known as PC Mall, Inc. and changed its name to PCM, Inc. in December 2012. PCM, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.