Pcm Com (PCMI) Valuation Rose While Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $3.04 Million; Dolby Laboratories Cl A (DLB) Valuation Rose While First Quadrant LP Has Increased by $1.08 Million Its Holding

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc Com (PCMI) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 84,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 164,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 248,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pcm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 134,796 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A (DLB) by 1476.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 17,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 18,585 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 1,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.61. About 519,458 shares traded or 31.59% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (NYSE:TA) by 191,145 shares to 358,060 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,779 shares to 12,012 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 13,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,629 shares, and cut its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Rice Hall James Assocs Lc accumulated 0.07% or 36,591 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 0% stake. 503,171 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 0.12% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp owns 141,237 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 77,775 are owned by Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Llc. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 56 shares. 8,548 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.13% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 19,433 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Moreover, Amer Cap Inc has 0.33% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 53,018 shares.