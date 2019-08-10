Pcm Com (PCMI) Stock Value Rose While Perritt Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Chilton Investment Co Boosted Its Visa (V) Stake by $6.78 Million

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc Com (PCMI) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 84,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 164,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 248,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pcm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 211,490 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML); 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 43,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 148,538 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.20M, up from 105,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 81,527 shares to 221,279 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 115,268 shares to 618,855 shares, valued at $38.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,523 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).