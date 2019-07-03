Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Upped Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stake by $3.17 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Share Value Rose, Equitec Specialists Has Boosted by $20.07 Million Its Position

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 86.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 110,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.35M, up from 127,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) by 322.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 1.58 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 490,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $596.54M market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 2.18 million shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 34.14% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides February 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Resu; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior Secured Convertible Debentures Due 2020 and 2024 and Providing Option for Immediate Liquidity on 2018…; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by Record High Corporate and Acordionero Production and Exciting; 14/05/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Exclusive first look at Betty Buckley as Gran’ma in Preacher; 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q Rev $71M; 07/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides Feb 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 4Q and Yr End Results Webcast; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy 1Q EPS 5c; 03/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Announces Details for Its First Quarter 2018 Webcast

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares to 59,058 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 5.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co.

