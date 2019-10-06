Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Ariel Investments Has Lifted Its Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Position

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 40.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 6,750 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 10,000 shares with $1.69M value, down from 16,750 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $108.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Ariel Investments Llc increased Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) stake by 8.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 230,768 shares as Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN)’s stock declined 21.25%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 2.85 million shares with $23.73M value, up from 2.62 million last quarter. Kindred Biosciences Inc. now has $258.19 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 48,050 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Cpi Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) stake by 55,255 shares to 481,113 valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO) stake by 46,523 shares and now owns 119,272 shares. Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.75, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold KIN shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 3.83% more from 24.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Co holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt owns 14,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 42,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,030 shares. 182,280 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Alyeska Gru Lp accumulated 283,942 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 25,700 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Investments Limited Com holds 2.85 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc reported 241,344 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 17,847 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 114,450 shares. Blackrock holds 2.39 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 9,647 shares. Park Circle owns 3,300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Minnesota-based Mairs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Guardian Advisors LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Plancorp Ltd Llc accumulated 11,477 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Inv has 2.7% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Orrstown Fin reported 7,351 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 13,901 shares. 268 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Ltd. Spectrum Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,409 shares. 35,000 were accumulated by Moore Cap Management Ltd Partnership. 7.40 million are held by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon. 19,830 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc accumulated 7,510 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 12,421 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 1,200 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 19,683 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183’s average target is 17.07% above currents $156.32 stock price. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.