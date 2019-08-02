Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Trimmed Sun Life Financial (SLF) Holding as Share Value Rose; Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stock Declined While Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 342,167 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 154,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 398,309 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31M, down from 553,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 286,276 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 32.34 BLN YUAN FOR 1-MTH PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – PBOC END-MARCH OUTSTANDING SLF 48.2B YUAN; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 396,960 shares to 709,253 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 619,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 19,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Tortoise Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.95% or 13.84 million shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Raymond James & Assocs owns 10,187 shares. Moreover, Md Sass Ser has 0.28% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 38,500 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 844,207 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 14,428 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 98,395 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. 12,627 were reported by First Republic Inv. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Company owns 63,492 shares. Miller Howard holds 0.57% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 447,839 shares.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQM Midstream: 10% Dividend Growth, An Opportunity That Does Not Surface Every Day – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQT Midstream Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQM Midstream Partners, LP 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sweltering Energy Discontent Hits Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Which Is a Better Buy: Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC) or Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on January 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “An Attractive Canadian Stock to Diversify Your Geographic Exposure – The Motley Fool Canada” published on May 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sun Life hosts second quarter 2019 earnings conference call – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You for Life – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 07, 2019.