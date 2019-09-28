Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Has Raised by $1.86 Million as Market Value Rose; Cortina Asset Management Decreased Its Photronics (PLAB) Holding by $1.90 Million; Share Price Rose

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 237,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 395,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 633,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 305,425 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 50,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 515,411 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23 million, up from 465,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 1.09 million shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pembina’s Jordan Cove LNG denied Oregon water quality certificate – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why I’m Sticking With My 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2019 So Far – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Retirees: 3 Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Keep You Happy – Yahoo Finance UK” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 18,246 shares to 380,063 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cgi Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PLAB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 60.62 million shares or 1.77% less from 61.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parkside Bankshares Trust has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 79 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 163,527 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mngmt Inc. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). 28,025 were reported by Voya Limited Liability Corp. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 5,437 shares or 0% of the stock. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) or 356,843 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated owns 88 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 80,910 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 10,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 129,600 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 205 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 275,219 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 77,869 shares to 955,160 shares, valued at $21.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Appian Corp by 15,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $10.08 million for 18.25 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.