Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Decreased by $4.77 Million; Raymond James & Associates Has Lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Call) (ICPT) Holding by $1.10 Million; Share Price Declined

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Call) (ICPT) by 68.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 60,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.77% . The institutional investor held 27,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 88,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 368,064 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 31/05/2018 – Intercept Lead in Fatty Liver Disease Threatened by Upstart; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 57.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 54,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 94,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $96.83. About 1.38 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 63,230 shares to 245,720 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands International by 11,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 188,504 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 69,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.