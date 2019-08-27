Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Raised Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Holding; Simcoe Capital Management Has Lifted By $17.23 Million Its Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Position

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) stake by 150.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Simcoe Capital Management Llc acquired 689,250 shares as Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS)’s stock rose 14.71%. The Simcoe Capital Management Llc holds 1.15M shares with $29.52 million value, up from 456,515 last quarter. Seaworld Entmt Inc now has $2.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.38. About 16,729 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) stake by 236.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 1.15 million shares as Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.63 million shares with $33.94M value, up from 485,000 last quarter. Shaw Communications Inc. Class B now has $9.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 31,284 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) stake by 122,110 shares to 1.57 million valued at $26.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) stake by 115,200 shares and now owns 141,151 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SeaWorld has $39 highest and $22 lowest target. $32.57’s average target is 7.21% above currents $30.38 stock price. SeaWorld had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $22 target. FBR Capital upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) on Thursday, March 28 to “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SEAS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Group Inc accumulated 9,033 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 3,222 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Walthausen holds 1.54% or 458,899 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has 0.02% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 76,200 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.76M shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 123,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.31M are held by D E Shaw And. Pathstone Family Office invested in 159 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc owns 211,226 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Catalyst Cap Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 23,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 610 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 10,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.