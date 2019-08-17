Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Raised Its Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Holding; Alyeska Investment Group LP Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) stake by 236.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 1.15M shares as Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.63 million shares with $33.94M value, up from 485,000 last quarter. Shaw Communications Inc. Class B now has $9.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 231,162 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 19.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 102,817 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 414,753 shares with $51.09M value, down from 517,570 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $219.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freedom Mobile Comes to Cranbrook, Giving Residents Access to Its Fast LTE Network and Canada’s Most Affordable Unlimited Data Plans – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Long-Term Investors: This Disrupter Is Set to Continue to Grow Into 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Freedom Mobile Lowers Monthly Bills With Absolute Zero Phone-Included Offers and More Affordable Unlimited Plans – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Thomson Reuters Corporation stake by 50,288 shares to 342,072 valued at $20.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) stake by 65,410 shares and now owns 1.48M shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron reports mixed Q2 results, helped by Anadarko termination fee – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 65,407 shares to 399,862 valued at $40.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pivotal Software Inc stake by 324,087 shares and now owns 742,299 shares. Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Investment holds 14,385 shares. Palisade Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 1.9% or 97,221 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 34,975 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 22,674 shares. Northstar Gru owns 3,953 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Essex Fin Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Interstate Bancshares holds 1.36% or 49,606 shares. Founders Fin Limited Com invested in 0.29% or 7,523 shares. Provise Management Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fernwood Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 2,355 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.24% or 75,392 shares. Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1,820 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 17,354 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability. Duff Phelps Inv invested in 0.04% or 20,215 shares. Opus Capital Group Ltd Liability reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp has $150 highest and $130 lowest target. $139.89’s average target is 20.79% above currents $115.81 stock price. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $142 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,250 shares.