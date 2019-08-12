Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Raised Enbridge (ENB) Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Mitchell Capital Management Co Boosted Holding

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 181,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.14M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 1.81 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 2,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,332 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 10,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 5.40 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

