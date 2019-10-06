Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Raised By $1.33 Million Its Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding; Amtech Systems (ASYS) Sentiment Is 0.7

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) stake by 182.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 25,500 shares as Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 39,500 shares with $2.09M value, up from 14,000 last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc. now has $67.10B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Amtech Systems Inc (ASYS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.37, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 16 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 23 cut down and sold stakes in Amtech Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 7.94 million shares, up from 7.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Amtech Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 15 Increased: 6 New Position: 10.

More notable recent Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Those Who Purchased Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 52% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Amtech Stock Analysis – Trading Close To Cash Per Share – Seeking Alpha" on January 18, 2019.

Amtech Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices primarily in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $69.06 million. It operates in three divisions: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing. It currently has negative earnings. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 23,249 shares traded. Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS) has risen 4.81% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.81% the S&P500.

Kokino Llc holds 40.91% of its portfolio in Amtech Systems, Inc. for 2.25 million shares. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owns 593,897 shares or 4.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.03% invested in the company for 729,514 shares. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,595 shares.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 191,643 shares to 327,138 valued at $17.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) stake by 101,240 shares and now owns 468,492 shares. Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) was reduced too.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire" on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Pier 1 Imports Goes From Bad to Much Worse – The Motley Fool" published on September 28, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 6.26% above currents $55.29 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 17. Loop Capital upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Friday, August 16. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report.

