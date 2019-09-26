Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Position in Enerplus (ERF) Has Lowered by $8.26 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Price Rose While Bp Wealth Management Upped by $701,148 Its Holding

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 3,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 150,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.80M, up from 146,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $229.37. About 2.08M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 47.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71 million, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 1.01M shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “If You Like Growth, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus +5% on Q2 earnings beat, raises 2019 production guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 50,261 shares to 515,411 shares, valued at $19.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 60,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ERF’s profit will be $52.89 million for 8.52 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited owns 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,682 shares. Amer Inv Svcs accumulated 2,022 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation holds 0.63% or 22,772 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors reported 6,633 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 39,412 shares. Community Grp Ltd Liability stated it has 2,000 shares. Focused Wealth Inc has 4,555 shares. Prudential reported 449,706 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Carroll Associates Inc holds 0.11% or 6,200 shares. 15,253 are owned by Everence Management. Montecito Savings Bank And holds 0.09% or 1,503 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council reported 31,908 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Stockton owns 5,404 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy in Wind Power – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Florida Power & Light buy Miami-Dade property for Florida City Gas LNG plant – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13,011 shares to 64,115 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,590 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).