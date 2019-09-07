Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Position in Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Boosted by $2.40 Million; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Rose, Gruss & Co Trimmed Holding

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners Lp (BPY) by 109.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 119,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 229,842 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 109,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 762,484 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – INCREASE IN CASH CONSIDERATION FROM $23.00 TO $23.50 PER GGP SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 52,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 39,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 13/04/2018 – Burberry Names Blackstone Group’s Gerry Murphy as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Buys Gramercy Property Trust for $4.42 Billion; 06/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE PARTNER JOAN SOLOTAR SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman on High Yield, Insurance and CDS Rules (Video); 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to Check Out of Hilton Investment–Update; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone, Warburg vie for India’s Max Financial stake – Mint; 13/04/2018 – Burberry: Mr. Murphy is Also The Blackstone Group International Partners LLP Chairman

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $700.61M for 21.34 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 11.88M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Incorporated reported 0% stake. Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Ltd Company holds 0.53% or 89,797 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0.97% or 237,522 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 13,666 shares. Pinnacle holds 0.11% or 37,690 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited owns 363,351 shares. Fosun Interest holds 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) or 43,250 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,375 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer & invested in 202,133 shares. Hartford Mgmt owns 595 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1,130 shares. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 190,000 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 84,108 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,941 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Management stated it has 1.51% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Taylor Asset Management accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 9,360 were accumulated by Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Co. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 7,976 shares. Investors reported 500,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 6,940 shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) holds 18,530 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 10,398 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 10,200 were accumulated by Summit Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 10,273 shares. Hexavest owns 1.15M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Addenda Cap invested 0.13% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY).

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corporation by 50,288 shares to 342,072 shares, valued at $20.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 47,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,619 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.