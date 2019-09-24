Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Maintains Holding in Home Depot (HD); As Citrix Sys (CTXS) Share Value Declined, Integre Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 23,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, down from 33,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.25. About 1.14 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 29/05/2018 – Citrix at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $226.25. About 2.93M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.95M for 28.65 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

More important recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

