Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered Position in Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) as Stock Value Declined; Dish Network Class A (DISH) Shareholder New South Capital Management Has Upped Its Position

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 618,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.68M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 394,705 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 608,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.21 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 1.17M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc. by 63,056 shares to 814,096 shares, valued at $19.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 21,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,846 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. $9.35 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. 500,005 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $15.72M were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 366,238 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Lc accumulated 72 shares. Westpac Bk owns 13,913 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru LP has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 12,132 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Commonwealth National Bank Of owns 54,600 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Communication holds 0.56% or 37,565 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 18,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 40,499 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) holds 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 62,644 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 45,933 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,700 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.66% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altitude Sports goes dark on Dish Network – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Reasons New T-Mobile Can Succeed Despite Its Merger Concessions – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Breakout or Breakdown for Bitcoin? – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.28 million for 18.38 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.