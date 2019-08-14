Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered Its Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Position; First Long Island Investors Has Lowered By $3.31 Million Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Stake

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 16,580 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 465,150 shares with $17.09M value, down from 481,730 last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp. now has $18.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 149,765 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) stake by 9.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 44,672 shares as Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 427,558 shares with $31.79M value, down from 472,230 last quarter. Starbucks Corp Com now has $114.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $95.62. About 3.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.15 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -5.69% below currents $95.62 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 26. Wedbush maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, July 26. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 11. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 26.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Remains Perky Amid the Volatility – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks: The American Coffee Giant Is Staying Strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Starbucks Be Worried About Robots? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,890 shares to 107,545 valued at $15.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,369 shares and now owns 35,806 shares. Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability has 60,128 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 6,912 were accumulated by Main Street Research Limited Liability Corp. Carlson stated it has 2,974 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 91,938 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 361,156 shares. Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated reported 305,056 shares stake. Lee Danner And Bass Inc stated it has 53,888 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Adage Cap Partners Group Inc Limited Co accumulated 0.28% or 1.51 million shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company holds 11.07M shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Clark Management Gp reported 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ensemble Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 248,149 shares. Petrus Lta has 1.14% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hodges Cap Inc reported 4,095 shares.

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 of the Best Canadian Pipeline Stocks for New Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “A Top Income Stock for Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Reports Q2 EPS of $1.23, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) stake by 118,530 shares to 506,500 valued at $27.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Canada Goose Holdings Inc stake by 94,910 shares and now owns 151,860 shares. Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) was raised too.