Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Holding by $1.21 Million; Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Shareholder Aperio Group Increased Its Holding by $481,110

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 8,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 131,726 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 123,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 885,823 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 44,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42 million, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 3.72 million shares traded or 49.90% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $700.48 million for 10.30 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) by 118,530 shares to 506,500 shares, valued at $27.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 63,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advisors Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 35,900 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 34,000 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc has 10,884 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 140,412 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Miracle Mile Advsr Lc stated it has 95,943 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,804 shares. 448 are owned by First Personal Services. Ifrah Fin owns 16,316 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company invested 0% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Calamos Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 14,345 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Lc reported 445 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eam Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0.35% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Highland Management Ltd Co invested in 21,985 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06B and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 6,044 shares to 89,689 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pearson Plc (NYSE:PSO) by 37,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 596,554 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).