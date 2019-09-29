Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered By $7.77 Million Its Suncor Energy (SU) Stake; Wendys International (WEN)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Wendys International Inc (WEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 122 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 102 sold and reduced their stakes in Wendys International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 163.92 million shares, down from 166.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wendys International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 75 Increased: 72 New Position: 50.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) stake by 16.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 250,798 shares as Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.23 million shares with $38.37 million value, down from 1.48M last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc. now has $49.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 2.38 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 6.54% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company for 1.47 million shares. Trian Fund Management L.P. owns 28.63 million shares or 5.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 1.72% invested in the company for 2.70 million shares. The Alabama-based Mesirow Financial Investment Management has invested 1.04% in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 69,826 shares.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WEN’s profit will be $36.90 million for 31.25 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.61 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 10.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 1.93M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q Rev $380.6M; 08/03/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes 10 Employees for Giving Back to Their Local Communities; 26/04/2018 – Wendy’s Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com; 15/03/2018 – Wendy’s Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19

