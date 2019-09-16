Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lowered Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holding as Share Price Declined; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Value Rose, Pentwater Capital Management LP Lifted by $232.00 Million Its Position

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 225,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 373,295 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.26 million, down from 599,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 214,452 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 30/05/2018 – BMO ‘ENCOURAGED’ SOME OF U.S. BANK REGULATION BEING REVISITED; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-BMO Global Asset names Beate Meyer as regional sales director; 28/03/2018 – BMO TO CONTINUE U.S. BANK GROWTH WITH TAKEOVERS AND ORGANICALLY; 26/03/2018 – CAPSTONE MINING CORP CS.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.75 FROM C$2.50; 23/05/2018 – BMO Harris Financial Advisors Appoints New Chief Operating Officer; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 23/04/2018 – MOVES-BMO Real Estate names European logistics manager; 02/04/2018 – BMO’S BELSKI: FLATTENING OF THE YIELD CURVE DOESN’T WORRY US; 30/05/2018 – BMO FOCUSED ON CONTACTING CLIENTS FOLLOWING DATA BREACH: CFO

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 805.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 7.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 8.15M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.22 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 1.45 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 10.00 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,500 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 60,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 1.02 million shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $39.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

