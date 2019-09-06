Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Lifted Its Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stake by $2.06 Million; Canal Insurance Company Holding in Garmin LTD 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) Has Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 23,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 569,732 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.02 million, up from 546,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 364,741 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 392,892 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus – a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 91,020 shares to 518,781 shares, valued at $27.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 140,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $175.52M for 22.24 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.97% negative EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunpower Ord (NASDAQ:SPWR).