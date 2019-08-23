Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increases Position in Shaw Communications Class B (SJR); As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Share Price Declined, Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Lowered by $7.21 Million Its Position

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 236.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.94 million, up from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 355,607 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 469,727 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 5.9% of Vanda Pharma; 26/03/2018 – VANDA HAS 45 DAYS INITIATE A PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt®; 13/04/2018 – Vanda Wins Appeal Case on Fanapt; 23/05/2018 – HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon) Effective in Treating Jet Lag during Transatlantic Travel; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA); 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 627,232 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 35,744 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 603,920 shares. Globeflex LP has 55,333 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 658,022 shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt Holding Limited reported 0.13% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Century Cos reported 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.04% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Voloridge Inv Management holds 49,483 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 111,773 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 12,900 shares. 10,600 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Proshare Lc accumulated 24,981 shares or 0% of the stock. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 11,972 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 938,910 shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $109.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

