Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increases Holding in E Trade Financial Group (ETFC); Berry Global Group (BERY) Holder Dsc Advisors LP Decreased Position by $5.20 Million as Stock Price Declined

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in E Trade Financial Group Inc (ETFC) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 21,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 71,700 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in E Trade Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.57 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 100,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 149,998 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.64. About 1.12 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2.29M shares. The New York-based Two Sigma Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Pinebridge LP holds 398,287 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Enterprise Services has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Andra Ap holds 138,600 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Paloma Management holds 0.04% or 53,358 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 2.72 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 230,812 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citizens And Northern has 0.66% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 26,529 shares. 188,329 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Rmb Cap holds 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 70,229 shares. Next Group Inc stated it has 105 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department holds 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 4,790 shares.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 20,500 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 59 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bancorp Of America De reported 718,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Citadel Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 251,574 shares. Kemnay Advisory has 41,732 shares. Canyon Cap Advisors Ltd Com has invested 6.18% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). American Int Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 2,553 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,587 shares or 0% of the stock. Allstate has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Boston Prns accumulated 646 shares. One Trading LP holds 38,054 shares. Sei Invs Co owns 33,457 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential holds 11,360 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs owns 138 shares for 0% of their portfolio.