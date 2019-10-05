Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increased Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Position By $1.86 Million; Polyone (POL) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Polyone Corp (POL) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 107 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 90 sold and decreased their stock positions in Polyone Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 66.41 million shares, down from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Polyone Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 62 Increased: 74 New Position: 33.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) stake by 10.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 50,261 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 515,411 shares with $19.23 million value, up from 465,150 last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp. now has $18.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 597,327 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) stake by 85,741 shares to 97,900 valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS) stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) was reduced too.

The stock increased 3.01% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 259,909 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (POL) has declined 25.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. POL’s profit will be $50.74M for 12.19 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.