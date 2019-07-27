Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increased By $1.33 Million Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake; General Dynamics Has 1.01 Sentiment

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stake by 14.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 166,620 shares as Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.30 million shares with $11.33M value, up from 1.14M last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc. now has $11.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About 4.35M shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 23/03/2018 – Andrew: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 billion Narrows Lake project; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY-OPERATING CHRISTINA LAKE,FOSTER CREEK FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION LEVELS SINCE FEB WHILE CONTINUING TO INJECT STEAM AT NORMAL RATES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

General Dynamics Corp (GD) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 345 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 343 sold and trimmed stakes in General Dynamics Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 225.54 million shares, down from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding General Dynamics Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 301 Increased: 240 New Position: 105.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.

Longview Asset Management Llc holds 93.84% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation for 32.90 million shares. Weybosset Research & Management Llc owns 40,220 shares or 4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mu Investments Co. Ltd. has 3.79% invested in the company for 35,000 shares. The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. has invested 3.45% in the stock. Edge Wealth Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 54,374 shares.

The stock increased 1.13% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $189.73. About 1.74M shares traded or 46.52% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (GD) has declined 17.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS WELL OVER 50 ORDERS ON THE G500 AND NEAR 50 ON G600 BUSINESS JETS; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 23/03/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded Contract to Synchronize U.S. Army Geospatial Technology Systems; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Dynamics Corp (GD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why General Dynamics (GD) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.80 billion. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. It has a 16.87 P/E ratio. The Aerospace group designs, develops, makes, and outfits business-jet aircraft; provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, repair, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services; and performs aircraft completion services for other original equipment manufacturers.

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cenovus Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cenovus achieves landmark business milestone Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Reasons Why This $15 Billion Energy Stock Is up More Than 35% in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is Cenovus (TSX:CVE) a Good Buy Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “A Strong Correlation to Oil Prices Could Make Cenovus (TSX:CVE) a Good Buy Today – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of CVE in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs.