Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Upped Its Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Position by $3.17 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lowered Position by $1.84 Million

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) by 322.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 1.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 490,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.26M market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.55. About 2.18M shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 34.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr $784.00; 10/05/2018 – GRUPO SAN JOSE GSJ.MC – SAN JOSE CONSTRUCTORA WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD MOGAN MALL IN GRAN CANARIA; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy 1Q EPS 5c; 14/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Completes Redemptions of 2020 and 2024 Debentures; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME $0.46 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q Rev $71M; 20/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Receives Requisite Securityholder Approval and Consents and Expects to Close Previously Announced Debt Finan; 18/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5 FROM C$4; 27/03/2018 – BallenIsles Charities Foundation sets another fundraising record — awarding more than Half-a-Million Dollars in Financial Gran; 09/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Continues to Report Growth in Its First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 73.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 92,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.73B market cap company. The stock increased 5.96% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 5.27M shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 140,185 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $107.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 108,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers International Group Inc..

More notable recent Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Operations Update Toronto Stock Exchange:GTE – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Pricing of $300 Million 7.750% Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces New-Country Entry into Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “What Can Transoceanâ€™s New Chevron Contract Do for RIG Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Formal Signing of Ecuador Blocks – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Conagra: Fade The Bounce – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “George Soros Is Buying Conagra Brands. Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Conagra Analysts React To Q4 Miss: ‘We View These Issues As Temporary’ – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore ISI picks food and restaurant favorites – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 1.73M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 180,665 shares stake. Cognios Capital Ltd Llc reported 101,588 shares. Ent Fincl Serv Corp holds 636 shares. World Asset Inc stated it has 32,504 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mngmt owns 880,983 shares. Moreover, Cibc World has 0.09% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 394,061 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 23,658 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 1.70 million shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 632,404 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 88,746 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 26,266 shares. Co Of Vermont holds 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 3,916 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.4% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).