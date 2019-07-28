Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Upped Enbridge (ENB) Position; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Upped By $663,725 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 4,775 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 251,807 shares with $35.20M value, up from 247,032 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Enbridge Inc. (ENB) stake by 11.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 181,090 shares as Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.74M shares with $63.14M value, up from 1.56M last quarter. Enbridge Inc. now has $68.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 3.35M shares traded or 6.50% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Here’s 1 Stock to Buy While Reducing Your Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Investment – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Plains All American – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge pipeline faces Wisconsin tribe lawsuit seeking removal – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Income Investors: Should You Buy Enbridge or Hydro One Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) stake by 16,580 shares to 465,150 valued at $17.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thomson Reuters Corporation stake by 50,288 shares and now owns 342,072 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,505 shares. Comm Retail Bank reported 1.11M shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 0.73% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellington Shields And Com Limited Liability Com has 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Avalon Advsrs Lc holds 0.81% or 254,118 shares. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial Serv Inc has invested 1.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Navellier & Associate stated it has 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verus Partners has 4,337 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 196,680 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Natl Insurance Com Tx, Texas-based fund reported 204,650 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 17,094 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Farmers has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Destination Wealth accumulated 208,513 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 2.16% or 98,933 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $140 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co.