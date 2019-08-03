Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Upped Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Position; Resources Connection (RECN) Sentiment Is 1.61

Resources Connection Inc (RECN) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 74 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 46 reduced and sold their stock positions in Resources Connection Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 25.38 million shares, up from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Resources Connection Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 37 Increased: 50 New Position: 24.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Bank Of Montreal (BMO) stake by 11.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 59,505 shares as Bank Of Montreal (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 599,208 shares with $44.85 million value, up from 539,703 last quarter. Bank Of Montreal now has $46.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 376,380 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 02/04/2018 – BMO’S BELSKI: THE TRUE TEST OF THE MARKET WILL BE 1Q EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$6 FROM C$4; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY LTD Vll.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP PBH.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$134 FROM C$118; 30/05/2018 – BMO COMMENTS ON IMPACT OF B-20 MORTGAGE UNDERWRITING CHANGES; 05/04/2018 – FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FPM.L : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 150P FROM 125P; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q BASEL III CET 1 RATIO 11.3%, EST. 11.5%; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Horrell Capital Management Inc. holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. for 177,380 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc owns 787,138 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.56% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 64,560 shares.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $566.25 million. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It has a 18.14 P/E ratio. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management.

The stock increased 2.24% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 151,008 shares traded or 22.98% up from the average. Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) has risen 12.46% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RECN’s profit will be $4.78M for 29.63 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Resources Connection, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Resources Connection (RECN) Q4 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: RECN, LDOS, ETR, SYY, AMG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Resources Connection declares $0.14 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “RGP Acquires Digital Transformation Firm Veracity Consulting Group, LLC – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Resources Connection Inc (RECN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.