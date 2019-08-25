Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Trimmed Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Position; Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Hiscox Ltd has GBX 1700 highest and GBX 1010 lowest target. GBX 1592’s average target is 0.76% above currents GBX 1580 stock price. Hiscox Ltd had 29 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Reduce” on Monday, July 15. The stock of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 1675 target in Thursday, March 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of HSX in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Sector Performer” rating. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Wednesday, May 15 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. See Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1680.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1040.00 New Target: GBX 1010.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1715.00 New Target: GBX 1675.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1040.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1390.00 New Target: GBX 1506.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 1040.00 Maintain

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Open Text Corp. (OTEX) stake by 12.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 47,420 shares as Open Text Corp. (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 345,619 shares with $13.27 million value, down from 393,039 last quarter. Open Text Corp. now has $10.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 422,274 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Canada Goose Holdings Inc stake by 94,910 shares to 151,860 valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) stake by 193,530 shares and now owns 956,032 shares. Brookfield Property Partners Lp (NYSE:BPY) was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.32% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1580. About 375,834 shares traded. Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.