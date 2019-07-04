Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Trimmed Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $798,000; Market Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Palestra Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $53.19 Million

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 42.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 454,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.27M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.58M shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 530,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.28% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.48% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pinnacle Fin Prtn Incorporated has 94,195 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 50,755 shares. Granite Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.84% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 176,059 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 47,310 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 5,704 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp has 1.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.5% or 21,307 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 17,056 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 5.48 million shares. Country Club Na holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 25,690 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 173,474 shares. Btim Corp holds 1.15 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 213,640 shares to 841,440 shares, valued at $157.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.