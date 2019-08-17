Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Trimmed E Trade Financial Group (ETFC) Position by $1.55 Million; Share Price Declined; Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Trimmed Its Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) Position by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Declined

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 98,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 2.76 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Group Inc (ETFC) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 33,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 83,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in E Trade Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 2.40M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) by 520,550 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 37,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82 million for 10.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advent Corporation Ma owns 412,519 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 28,970 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 57,391 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 1,311 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, First Interstate Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 26,243 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 8,145 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 58,736 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.66% or 1.44 million shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 23,952 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 161,504 shares. State Street Corp invested in 10.90M shares. Captrust owns 30,274 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 9,911 shares in its portfolio. 60,500 are held by Hbk Lp. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 0.87% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,425 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 23,986 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 200 shares. 19,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 728,759 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp invested in 234,250 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Asset One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 157,253 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 8,110 shares. Moreover, Berkley W R Corporation has 0.3% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Raymond James Advsr reported 82,936 shares.