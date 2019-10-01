Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Trimmed Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position; Sino-global Shipping America LTD. (SINO) SI Increased By 3.31%

Sino-global Shipping America LTD. (NASDAQ:SINO) had an increase of 3.31% in short interest. SINO’s SI was 246,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.31% from 238,600 shares previously. With 30,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Sino-global Shipping America LTD. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s short sellers to cover SINO’s short positions. The SI to Sino-global Shipping America LTD.’s float is 2.48%. The stock decreased 6.82% or $0.052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.71. About 78,342 shares traded or 338.11% up from the average. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) has declined 39.60% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SINO News: 12/03/2018 – SINO-GLOBAL REPORTS PRICING OF $3M REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; 12/03/2018 – Sino-Global Announces Pricing of $3 M Registered Direct Offering; 12/03/2018 Sino-Global Announces Pricing of $3 Million Registered Direct Offering

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 136,559 shares as Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.17M shares with $10.32M value, down from 1.30M last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc. now has $11.12B valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 2.65 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 05/04/2018 – Cenovus Appoints Jonathan McKenzie as Chief Fincl Officer; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR C$0.61, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.16; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Cenovus CEO Optimistic Rail Will Help Clear Canadian Crude Glut; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and integrated freight logistics solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. The company has market cap of $11.07 million. The Company’s services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, and container trucking that cover shipping and freight logistic chain. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 18,555 shares or 1341.72% more from 1,287 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) for 100 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 100 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO). Citadel Advisors Lc reported 18,353 shares.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $220.95M for 12.58 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) stake by 25,500 shares to 39,500 valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) stake by 37,608 shares and now owns 337,308 shares. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd was raised too.

