Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Raised Its Progressive Corp. (PGR) Holding by $2.67 Million; Wms Partners Has Increased Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.71 Million as Stock Declined

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 9.97M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 37,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 32,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $82.58. About 1.68 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. 292 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R. $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey. $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were sold by Sauerland John P.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 16,580 shares to 465,150 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New First Service Corp. by 26,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,350 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,858 shares to 137,921 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,817 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

