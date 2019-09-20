Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Raised Holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag (ULTA) as Stock Price Rose; Srs Investment Management Maintains Position in Align Technology (ALGN)

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag (ULTA) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $230.07. About 968,581 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 33,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 26,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 1.04 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video)

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. by 44,065 shares to 153,254 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings Miss, View Cut – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ULTA Shares Feel Long-Term Support Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ulta plans expansion despite lower-than-expected earnings – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Worst Stocks That Flopped This Earnings Season – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 0.85% or 46,400 shares. Huntington Bank has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Destination Wealth reported 173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 64,038 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc holds 4,084 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp owns 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 732,213 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 43,162 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 4,600 shares. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Proshare Lc stated it has 46,702 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Limited Co reported 1,893 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Portolan Cap Mgmt Ltd has 1.3% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Counselors Inc has 0.07% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 6,073 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technologies has invested 0.25% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 110,554 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Carroll Financial Incorporated accumulated 1,066 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus invested in 991 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,182 are held by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Ltd Liability. Asset Management One Com reported 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 93,095 shares in its portfolio. 62 are held by Next. Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 4,000 shares. Ithaka Gru Limited Liability Company holds 1.72% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 41,366 shares. 14 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Healthcor Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 205,510 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 616,165 shares to 472,286 shares, valued at $72.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 89,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,136 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $206,921 worth of stock was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Align Technology (ALGN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CAH or ALGN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.