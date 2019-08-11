Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Raised By $2.40 Million Its Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Position; Granahan Investment Management Upped Mobile Mini (MINI) Position

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Mobile Mini (MINI) stake by 12.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 9,948 shares as Mobile Mini (MINI)’s stock declined 6.32%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 87,868 shares with $2.98 million value, up from 77,920 last quarter. Mobile Mini now has $1.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.29. About 224,839 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Brookfield Property Partners Lp (BPY) stake by 109.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 119,890 shares as Brookfield Property Partners Lp (BPY)’s stock declined 7.34%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 229,842 shares with $4.73M value, up from 109,952 last quarter. Brookfield Property Partners Lp now has $18.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 659,801 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO FFO/UNIT FOR BPY UNITHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 17/05/2018 – CORRECTED-Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy US mall owner GGP $9.25 billion in cash

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Farmers & Merchants Incorporated owns 83 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 302,905 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 36.19 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Addenda Capital Incorporated invested 0.13% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Portland Invest Counsel accumulated 347,073 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment holds 13,846 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Llc reported 428,097 shares. Moreover, Lee Danner & Bass Inc has 0.02% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Hillsdale Investment has 1.51% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 6,940 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Morgan Stanley owns 972,749 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 1,941 shares. 146,479 are held by Dt Inv Partners Llc.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Colliers International Group Inc. stake by 49,911 shares to 197,319 valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thomson Reuters Corporation stake by 50,288 shares and now owns 342,072 shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putting The Cash To Work – New Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Winning High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Payouts Over 5% – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Series, Part IV: Brookfield Renewable Partners’ 5.75% Distribution Is Now Much More Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sears Is Closing a Bunch of Stores (Again) – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property +1.3% on div boost, buyback, Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Home BancShares, BGC Partners and Mobile Mini – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TSX futures down amid concerns over trade tensions – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TSX futures point to flat opening – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mobile Mini (MINI) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 33,649 shares to 14,041 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Okta Inc stake by 130,696 shares and now owns 47,612 shares. Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was reduced too.