Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lowered Its Suncor Energy (SU) Holding; Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Sentiment Is 1.13

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 65,410 shares as Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.48 million shares with $47.92M value, down from 1.54M last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc. now has $44.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 135,071 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy announces change to Syncrude turnaround timing and provides overall Suncor production update; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51

Capitol Federal Financial Inc (CFFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 51 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 45 sold and decreased equity positions in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 105.07 million shares, down from 105.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Capitol Federal Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 35 Increased: 34 New Position: 17.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The firm accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 20.04 P/E ratio. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana.

Knott David M holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. for 671,050 shares. Dean Investment Associates Llc owns 386,874 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 1.75 million shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.34% in the stock. American Century Companies Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 20.33 million shares.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 3,445 shares traded. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) has risen 10.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CFFN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Capitol Federal Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFFN); 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal Savings Bank to Make Capital Distribution of $36 Million to CFFN; 31/05/2018 – CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL INC -; 30/04/2018 – Capitol Federal Financial Sees Deal Closing End October 201

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.46 million for 11.56 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.