Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lowered E Trade Financial Group (ETFC) Holding by $1.55 Million; Stock Declined; Ra Capital Management Lowered Its Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stake by $16.00 Million; Shares Declined

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Group Inc (ETFC) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 33,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 83,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in E Trade Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.68% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 2.82M shares traded or 14.37% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN

Ra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ra Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 8.66M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.49 million, down from 10.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $2.905. About 1.25 million shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in BioCryst; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Pending Merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST SAYS EMA GRANTED ORPHAN DESIGNATION FOR HAE TREATMENT; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.58M shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 94,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. 45,724 shares were sold by Roessner Karl A, worth $2.17 million.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $244.81 million for 10.75 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $27,310 activity.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.