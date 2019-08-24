Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lifted Stake in Enerplus (ERF) by $1.47 Million as Market Value Declined; Castine Capital Management Raised Position in Hmn Finl (HMNF) as Stock Price Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 17,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 207,140 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 189,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 516 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018; 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 183,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70M, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 976,853 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enerplus: Low Leverage And Free Cash Flow At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Enerplus’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 108,016 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $498,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 65,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares to 351,597 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).