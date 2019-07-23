Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) by $2.40 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners Lp (BPY) by 109.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 119,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 229,842 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 109,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 556,107 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO FFO/UNIT FOR BPY UNITHOLDERS; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 16/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 123.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.36 million, up from 190,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $100.72. About 271,574 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 380 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com. Letko Brosseau And Assocs holds 1.63% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) or 7.95M shares. Intact Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.81M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 10,273 shares. Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Montrusco Bolton Invests owns 3.49M shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. Forward Management Ltd stated it has 780,150 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Vertex One Asset Mgmt invested in 3.12% or 703,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 3.70M were accumulated by Scotia Capital Inc. 29,510 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin. Portland Counsel, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 347,073 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0.02% or 221,887 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 182,320 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 253 shares.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “This REIT Yielding Over 7% Is on Sale: Now Is the Time to Buy – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Property: This 6.6% Blue-Chip REIT Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Property Partners: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I Just Doubled Down On Brookfield Property Partners – 40% Discount To Fair Value With 7% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 47,420 shares to 345,619 shares, valued at $13.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New First Service Corp. by 26,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,350 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 171,000 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $161.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 1.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33M shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bares Management invested in 0.92% or 338,233 shares. Stockbridge Lc reported 8.35% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Fifth Third Bankshares holds 800 shares. Cornerstone Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.17% or 625,786 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 226,609 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 265,298 shares. Ellington Gru Ltd holds 3,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Marsico Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.19% or 55,533 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.02% or 18,723 shares in its portfolio. 355,794 were accumulated by Fiera. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.02% or 21,200 shares. 8,473 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp.

