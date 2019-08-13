Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lifted Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding; Bb&T Securities Has Raised Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Holding by $493,580

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 181,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.14 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 1.98M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to sell stake in renewable power assets for C$1.75 bln; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 8,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 41,832 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 33,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 1.23 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) by 16,580 shares to 465,150 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 140,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 25,964 shares to 74,365 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 20,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,712 shares, and cut its stake in Nushares Etf Tr.