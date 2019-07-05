Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Increased Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) Position By $6.28 Million; Infrareit (HIFR) Shorts Up By 6.06%

Infrareit Inc (NYSE:HIFR) had an increase of 6.06% in short interest. HIFR’s SI was 442,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.06% from 417,300 shares previously. With 209,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Infrareit Inc (NYSE:HIFR)’s short sellers to cover HIFR’s short positions. The SI to Infrareit Inc’s float is 1.09%. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 377,692 shares traded or 80.89% up from the average. InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:REIT) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) stake by 30.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 118,530 shares as Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 506,500 shares with $27.25 million value, up from 387,970 last quarter. Rogers Comm Inc. Class B now has $28.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 40,640 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services

More notable recent InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 9.5% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Hospitality REIT Has Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

InfraREIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Hunt Utility Services. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. It owns rate regulated electricity delivery infrastructure assets in Texas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Invests has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Pcj Inv Counsel accumulated 506,500 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corporation has invested 0.11% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Renaissance Techs Llc accumulated 3.53 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 208,820 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Scotia Inc invested in 1.18% or 1.71 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 169,041 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 1.10 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Moreover, Fosun has 0.03% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 700,512 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Colliers International Group Inc. stake by 49,911 shares to 197,319 valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thomson Reuters Corporation stake by 50,288 shares and now owns 342,072 shares. New First Service Corp. was reduced too.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rogers to launch new device financing options for wireless customers – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Say it and Play it: Rogers launches Ignite TV service in Newfoundland – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CBL & Associates Properties, Floor & Decor Holdings, RCI Hospitality Holdings, and Livent Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Ways BCE and Rogers Shareholders Stand to Benefit from the Toronto Raptors Win – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 18, 2019.