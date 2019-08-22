Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Increased Enerplus (ERF) Position by $1.47 Million; Shares Declined; Van Eck Associates Boosted Its Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Holding by $908,280 as Shares Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) by 41.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 60,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.89% . The institutional investor held 206,732 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 146,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Usa Compression Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 77,236 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has risen 9.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – QTRLY AVERAGE HORSEPOWER UTILIZATION 94.9% VS 88.2% LAST YR; 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Compression Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAC); 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 EBIT $310M-EBIT $330M; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Rating To Usa Compression’s Proposed Notes, B1 Cfr; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up 66% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RANGE OF $170.0 MLN TO $190.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 Loss $50M-Loss $30M; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP USAC.N – ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $310.0 MLN TO $330.0 MLN IS EXPECTED FOR FY18

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 183,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70M, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 779,248 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 65,410 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 91,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,781 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enerplus: Low Leverage And Free Cash Flow At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd by 113,400 shares to 750,568 shares, valued at $31.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 47,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,684 shares, and cut its stake in Rowan Cos Plc (NYSE:RDC).

More notable recent USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” on January 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “USA Compression Partners, LP to Participate in J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Archrock Offers One Of The Most Compelling Risk-Reward Propositions In Today’s Market – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Transfer Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.