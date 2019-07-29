Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Increased Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Holding By $2.40 Million; SANTOS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (STOSF) SI Decreased By 86.06%

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Brookfield Property Partners Lp (BPY) stake by 109.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 119,890 shares as Brookfield Property Partners Lp (BPY)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 229,842 shares with $4.73M value, up from 109,952 last quarter. Brookfield Property Partners Lp now has $7.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 237,589 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Brookfield Property Partners Rtgs; Outlook Stbl; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS 1Q FFO/UNIT 38C, EST. 35C; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP

SANTOS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STOSF) had a decrease of 86.06% in short interest. STOSF’s SI was 105,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 86.06% from 759,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1059 days are for SANTOS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STOSF)’s short sellers to cover STOSF’s short positions. It closed at $4.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP) stake by 154,720 shares to 449,964 valued at $20.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) stake by 47,420 shares and now owns 345,619 shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 347,073 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Ameriprise has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.94 million shares. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0% or 12,000 shares. Davenport And Co Limited Co reported 21,042 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 134,598 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability invested in 614,353 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Cap Advsrs LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru reported 0% stake. Blackrock reported 1,801 shares. Brookfield Asset Management reported 7.07% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Omers Administration holds 9.10 million shares. 83 are held by Farmers Merchants Invests. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% or 631,501 shares in its portfolio. Community Retail Bank Na, New York-based fund reported 38 shares.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes, businesses, and major industries in Australia and Asia. The company has market cap of $10.77 billion. The firm produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil. It has a 16.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s proved plus probable petroleum reserves include 848 million barrels of oil equivalent.

