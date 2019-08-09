Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Decreased Its Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Holding by $1.80 Million as Stock Rose; Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Cut Position

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 47,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 345,619 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, down from 393,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 136,352 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Ord (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oxbow Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 191,977 shares. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Huntington State Bank holds 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,133 shares. Moreover, Novare Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Zacks has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 42,147 shares. Kistler has 400 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 300,000 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability has 571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company accumulated 0.08% or 18,696 shares. Bollard Group Incorporated Llc has 385 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 349,292 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 64,549 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Patten accumulated 24,526 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 56,164 were reported by Panagora Asset.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $744,971 activity. $273,275 worth of stock was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20.

