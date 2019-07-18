Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Decreased Its Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Position as Market Value Declined; Artal Group Sa Stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Increased by $66.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 68.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 108,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 158,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 108,882 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 14/05/2018 – Wallace Capital Management Inc. Exits Carrols Restaurant; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST)

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 725% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.84M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 123,620 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 31.82% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TAST’s profit will be $6.66M for 14.65 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.72% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity. Zakrzewski Joseph S also bought $190,250 worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares.

