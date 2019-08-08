Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Cut Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake; ADMEDUS LTD. SHS AUSTRALIAN (AMEUF) Sellers Decreased By 10.62% Their Shorts

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 57.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 54,801 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 40,000 shares with $3.49 million value, down from 94,801 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.64% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 511,491 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Synopsys and Ixia, a Keysight Business, Announce Collaboration to Enable Scalable Networking SoC Validation Solution – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank invested in 10,685 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Financial Services Corp reported 11 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 16,946 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 115,468 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Investment Research accumulated 7,945 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 382,330 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 2.46M shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited has invested 0.07% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Duncker Streett & Co Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 700 shares. 64,256 are owned by Interest Gp Incorporated. Polar Capital Llp invested 0.12% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 625,600 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 162 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 278,942 shares.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Restaurant Brands International stake by 11,395 shares to 631,116 valued at $41.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Canada Goose Holdings Inc stake by 94,910 shares and now owns 151,860 shares. Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) rating on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $87 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $188.52 million for 23.24 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.